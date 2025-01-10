For young and old
A winter dream in a sea of lights in Tyrol
A colorful experience awaits visitors in the Reutte Nature Park region until 23 February. The Ehrenberg Castle World and Reutten Town Park enchant their guests.
Crystal-clear skies, snow-covered landscapes and freezing cold - what sounds like a fairytale movie is reality in the Reutte Nature Park region. In addition to classic winter leisure activities, two special experiences in particular ensure wide eyes and unique moments until 23 February: Ehrenberg Castle World invites you into a colorful and fascinating world where history and modernity merge. There, Lumagica Reutte illuminates the time-honored walls in a glowing fantasy world and shows the castle in a very special light and in a unique magic.
A combination of historic walls, innovative light installations and spherical sounds will amaze young and old alike. A highlight that fascinates anew every year. From the ticket center in the valley, it's a 30-minute walk to the Ehrenberg castle ruins, where you get closer and closer to the colorful and glowing Lumagica light show. A ride on the Ehrenberg Liner also takes guests to the beautifully illuminated castle ruins and back down into the valley.
Ice skating in a colorful light show
But the nature park region also shows its most beautiful and unique side in the valley. At almost 2100 square meters, Reutten's town park is home to the largest ice skating rink in western Austria. Reutte on Ice offers skating fans an unforgettable sporting adventure. Impressive light shows transform the ice rink into a glittering winter wonderland.
There is also a varied program of events and an ice bar, providing additional entertainment and a desire to linger. For an even more adventurous experience, try ice swimming in one of the beautiful lakes. This strengthens the immune system and lets you experience winter tranquillity intensively.
