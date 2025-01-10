A winter dream in a sea of lights in Tyrol

A combination of historic walls, innovative light installations and spherical sounds will amaze young and old alike. A highlight that fascinates anew every year. From the ticket center in the valley, it's a 30-minute walk to the Ehrenberg castle ruins, where you get closer and closer to the colorful and glowing Lumagica light show. A ride on the Ehrenberg Liner also takes guests to the beautifully illuminated castle ruins and back down into the valley.