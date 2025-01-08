Kickl has made it clear who is the master of the house

Kickl made it unmistakably clear who got Austria into the current bad situation: the previous government led by the ÖVP. He spoke of "squandered money and trust", of "being driven to the wall", of "deadly political sins", of the fact that "after the decline of recent years", a "massive reconstruction" was now necessary. He, Kickl, had been warned by many whether this ÖVP could be trusted at all - they want to let the blue party slip.