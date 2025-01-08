"Krone" commentary
Kickl has made it clear who is the master of the house
It's going to be cold in large parts of Austria over the next few days, sometimes bitterly cold. This means, in the truest sense of the word: dress warmly!
Figuratively speaking, the ÖVP has to dress warmly - and not only now in winter.
This became crystal clear in Herbert Kickl's message on Tuesday: he wants to be quick in forming a government - and certainly not make it easy for the junior partner.
Kickl made it unmistakably clear who got Austria into the current bad situation: the previous government led by the ÖVP. He spoke of "squandered money and trust", of "being driven to the wall", of "deadly political sins", of the fact that "after the decline of recent years", a "massive reconstruction" was now necessary. He, Kickl, had been warned by many whether this ÖVP could be trusted at all - they want to let the blue party slip.
And Kickl did not forget to point out that there had to be a clear awareness of who had won the election.
No, the FPÖ and ÖVP are light years away from a coalitional love match, just as they are from a partnership of equals. Kickl has made it clear who will be the master of the house in this relationship. This will not be fun for the Turquoise and Blacks.
Of course, there is no need to feel sorry for the ÖVP. It has - with the active "help" of the Federal President - maneuvered itself into this fatal negotiating position.
