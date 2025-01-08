Better bird protection
There it pulsates: New power line for the region
The construction of a new 110 kV double-circuit line is intended to keep the Waldviertel region fit for the future. Not only was the number of pylons significantly reduced, but attention was also paid to bird protection.
The 18-kilometre-long power line was originally built in 1952 between the Krumau and Horn substations in the Waldviertel region for a voltage of 60 kilovolts (kV). It was later upgraded to 110 kV. However, as the transmission capacity had once again reached its limits, a new 110 kV double-circuit line was built. With stronger and thicker power cables, this will reach 200 megawatts, compared to 76 megawatts previously. "This more than doubles the transmission capacity," says Netz NÖ.
"Basis for development"
The mayors of Altenburg, Krumau and St. Leonhard am Hornerwald, Markus Reichenvater, Josef Graf and Eva Schachinger, are delighted about the "reliable energy supply for the region" and are unanimous: "This is crucial to keep the location attractive for companies and private individuals in the long term. A stable power supply is the basis for future developments - both for the economy and for private feed-ins."
During the new construction, the number of pylons was reduced from 101 to 70, adds Horner Netz NÖ Regional Manager Friedrich Köck. For the most part, the line would run along the existing route. However, it will be given more distance from the local areas in some areas through targeted "swivels".
What's more, the piers with an average height of 35 meters will also make an important contribution to bird protection. This will be made possible by a special construction method known as the Danube mast design. Bird warning flags and a lower number of conductor cable levels are intended to better protect the animals from the dangers.
The Krumau substation is also currently being modernized, with work starting in summer 2024 and scheduled for completion in 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
