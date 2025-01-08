There it pulsates: New power line for the region

The 18-kilometre-long power line was originally built in 1952 between the Krumau and Horn substations in the Waldviertel region for a voltage of 60 kilovolts (kV). It was later upgraded to 110 kV. However, as the transmission capacity had once again reached its limits, a new 110 kV double-circuit line was built. With stronger and thicker power cables, this will reach 200 megawatts, compared to 76 megawatts previously. "This more than doubles the transmission capacity," says Netz NÖ.