Trial in Mannheim
Baby abducted after murder: “Find me abhorrent”
Incredible act of bloodshed in early March 2024 in North Baden, Germany: A married couple killed a 27-year-old woman and her mother - the defendants took the young woman's child with them and wanted to raise it as their own. At the start of the trial for double murder in Mannheim, the two Germans make a shocking confession.
A little girl was only five weeks old on March 7, 2024 - when Marco O. and his wife Ina allegedly murdered her mother and grandmother. Only to kidnap the baby, keep it and raise it as their own. The body of the 27-year-old Ukrainian woman was found days later on the German bank of the Rhine, that of the 51-year-old in a lake in the district of Karlsruhe.
Ukrainian women beaten to death with a rubber mallet
In court in Mannheim, the two confess to the gruesome double murder at the start of the trial. "I find myself abhorrent for what I did to them. I took everything from the child," said the 43-year-old German.
I find myself abhorrent for what I did to them. I took everything from the child.
Marco O. vor Gericht in Deutschland
Even before the birth of the now orphaned girl, the couple met the two murdered women via a platform for refugee aid - the intention was already cruel at the time. At the beginning of March, the accused finally invited their victims to dinner and secretly administered sedatives. Marco O. later beat the Ukrainian women to death with a rubber mallet, his wife waited by the car with the baby in her arms.
Unfulfilled desire to have children as a motive
In court, the couple talked about their unfulfilled wish for a little daughter. But now: "The girl no longer has a mother, my children no longer have a mother either," says the accused woman.
A verdict is scheduled for February 21 after nine days of hearings. However, due to the couple's confession of responsibility, the shocking trial could end earlier.
