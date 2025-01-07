Violent winter storm hits the USA: several dead

Record snowfall expected

Kansas and Missouri were hit particularly hard, with up to 25 centimetres of snow falling. In some regions, the heaviest snowfall in a decade is expected, according to the weather service. People would have to be prepared for "considerable disruption to daily life", for example due to black ice. In some places, temperatures were measured at ten degrees below zero - with temperature drops of up to 15 degrees. In Kentucky, snow plows and other emergency vehicles even got stuck.