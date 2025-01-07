Archie and Lilibet live undisturbed by cameras

But even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the official titles of Harry (40) and Meghan (43) still are, cannot be considered winners. The couple live largely in seclusion in California. There, their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) can grow up undisturbed by cameras. It was this form of relative anonymity in an area full of celebrities that Harry had in mind at the time.