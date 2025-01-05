Clouds, rain, snow
Cold front again brings sub-zero temperatures and black ice
Clouds, precipitation and black ice - that's what we can expect across Austria in the coming days. From Thursday, the cold front will even bring sub-zero temperatures in places and could bring fresh snow.
Monday will still be mild, with maximum temperatures of up to 16 degrees in the east of the country. The mix of clouds and rain will be particularly noticeable in the south. The snow line will be between 1300 and 1800 meters above sea level. Brisk to strong foehn winds are expected on the northern side of the Alps and in the south-east.
It will remain fairly mild in the morning on Tuesday. Dense cloud cover is not expected until the afternoon. Only in the west will the clouds break up a little and the sun will even break through at times. The snow line will drop to between 400 and 900 meters. Temperatures will be between zero and ten degrees. It will be warmest in the east.
There is a risk of black ice in places throughout Austria on Wednesday. The mild temperatures and precipitation could lead to freezing rain. If the rain then hits supercooled ground, black ice is inevitable. Temperatures between minus one and plus eight degrees are expected until the afternoon. Only in the south and south-east will there be more sunshine.
A heavy cold front will once again cause a widespread risk of black ice on Austria's roads on Thursday. From Salzburg eastwards, there will be repeated windows of sunshine, but these will be replaced by low-hanging clouds and precipitation in the late afternoon. The snow line will also reach 1100 meters in the valleys. During the night, the cold front will reach the entire Alpine foothills and the east. Temperatures will be between minus one and plus six degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.