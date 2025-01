This is the first all-female fire brigade in the state

But the background is easy to explain: the photo was taken between 1914 and 1918, i.e. during the First World War, when the men from Waidhofen an der Ybbs were sent to the front. However, because there were still emergencies at home, the first all-women fire department in the country was founded here. "They were called out to the fire at the Forsterbach inn in Redtenbachtal, for example," says the history-interested Floriani, referring to information from Berta Pilgrab-Zacharias' family.