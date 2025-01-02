Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
02.01.2025 22:48

The first day of the Stier brought the first surprises.The highlight, however, was provided by a 69-year-old who became a crowd favorite and was celebrated for every action.

0 Kommentare

The start of the 42nd edition of the Salzburger Stier left little to be desired. In addition to 103 goals in the first three groups, a packed hall in Alpenstraße also saw one or two sensations. Croatia Salzburg, a team from the 2nd class North B, turned out to be the shock favorites, wresting a 2:2 draw from Salzburgligist Puch and defeating last year's winners Golling 2:1. We didn't deserve to be promoted," said Sanel Moric, coach of Tennengau, who does not expect to be promoted as one of the two best third-placed teams in the group with four points.

The Western League teams Wals-Grünau and St. Johann did not show any weaknesses, both advancing as group winners. Flachgau conceded just one goal and scored 23 times. St. Johann won twice and drew 1-1 against Straßwalchen.

However, the most special moment on the first day of the magic of the pitch was provided by an almost 70-year-old. The goalkeeping coach and stand-in goalkeeper for hosts Leopoldskron, Siegbert Felfernig, celebrates his milestone birthday on 8 January and was given a present in advance with a substitution against Puch. When he was involved in the game, the fans cheered him and booed the opponents. The goalkeeper took the hearts of the crowd by storm. "It was very special. I wanted that too, because nobody knows what it will be like next year," said the goalkeeper, wanting to give his colleagues a farewell performance. Although: "I'll certainly continue at the club, but I have to get out of goal, my wife is already waiting for me."

Siegbert Felfernig. (Bild: Christoph Kolland)
Siegbert Felfernig.
(Bild: Christoph Kolland)

The bull hero of the first day is proud of himself. "At this age, there aren't many who are still this fresh. I can still go down well, but not so much up," smiled the goalkeeper, whose son Markus played for Kapfenberg for seven years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Porträt von Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
