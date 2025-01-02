However, the most special moment on the first day of the magic of the pitch was provided by an almost 70-year-old. The goalkeeping coach and stand-in goalkeeper for hosts Leopoldskron, Siegbert Felfernig, celebrates his milestone birthday on 8 January and was given a present in advance with a substitution against Puch. When he was involved in the game, the fans cheered him and booed the opponents. The goalkeeper took the hearts of the crowd by storm. "It was very special. I wanted that too, because nobody knows what it will be like next year," said the goalkeeper, wanting to give his colleagues a farewell performance. Although: "I'll certainly continue at the club, but I have to get out of goal, my wife is already waiting for me."