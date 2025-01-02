Risk of black ice: changeable weather in Austria

In the north of the Alps, there will be a lot of clouds on Friday and light snow showers will occur from time to time. Only in the afternoon will it clear up a little in places. Most of the rest of Austria will remain dry, with frequent sunny spells in the south. In the north and east, it will only become friendlier later in the day. Temperatures in the morning will be between minus six and zero degrees, during the day between minus one and plus five degrees.