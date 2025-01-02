Snow in the east too?
Risk of black ice: changeable weather in Austria
The weather in Austria will be very changeable in the coming week. A warm front will hit the Alpine republic on Sunday, with precipitation causing a high risk of black ice locally. The warm front will then be replaced by a cold front on Tuesday. Temperatures will be very cold, especially in the morning.
In the north of the Alps, there will be a lot of clouds on Friday and light snow showers will occur from time to time. Only in the afternoon will it clear up a little in places. Most of the rest of Austria will remain dry, with frequent sunny spells in the south. In the north and east, it will only become friendlier later in the day. Temperatures in the morning will be between minus six and zero degrees, during the day between minus one and plus five degrees.
The last remnants of cloud in the north-east and east will clear on Saturday morning. In the west and south, the sun will shine from the start, with high clouds gathering in Vorarlberg in the afternoon. By the evening, these clouds will reach the Vienna Basin and obscure the sun. Early temperatures will range from minus eleven to zero degrees, with highs from minus two to plus five degrees.
A warm front will bring lots of clouds and rain on Sunday, especially north of the Alps. Snow will initially fall in the north. Caution: Rain on cold ground can cause black ice. The snow line will quickly rise to over 2,000 meters. It will remain dry in the south. Early temperatures will be between minus twelve and minus one degree, with highs between minus one and plus seven degrees.
From Monday, clouds will build up in the south and it will rain at times. In the west, north and southeast, clouds will alternate with sunshine, dampened by high clouds. In the east, there will often be persistent patches of fog, which will slowly clear in the west. The lows will range from minus seven to plus five degrees, with temperatures during the day reaching two to 15 degrees, depending on the weather.
A cold front will bring dense clouds and rain at first on Tuesday. During the course of the day, the snow line will drop from 700 to 300 meters in the northwest and the rain will increasingly turn to snow. Temperatures will be between minus one and plus five degrees in the morning and between two and eleven degrees during the day. With the cold air in the evening, temperatures will fall again to minus two to plus four degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
