Goldeggers wish: “An Fried, an Reim, an Gsund”

It is only every ten years that the Perchten group pays a visit to your home in Goldegg. Every year on New Year's Day, the Schön- and Schiachperchten parade from farm to farm. Long distances and the choice of houses make it impossible to do otherwise. However, nobody has to do without "An Fried, an Reim und an Gsund", the traditional blessing of the Perchten, in the New Year.