Perchten custom
Goldeggers wish: “An Fried, an Reim, an Gsund”
In Goldegg, the Perchten are once again parading from farm to farm today. For 30 years, they have been scaring away evil in the Pongau community and bringing luck and blessings for the New Year.
It is only every ten years that the Perchten group pays a visit to your home in Goldegg. Every year on New Year's Day, the Schön- and Schiachperchten parade from farm to farm. Long distances and the choice of houses make it impossible to do otherwise. However, nobody has to do without "An Fried, an Reim und an Gsund", the traditional blessing of the Perchten, in the New Year.
Revival of the custom in 1995
At 9.30 am sharp, the Goldegg Perchten visit the first farm every year. This year they start at the Retzenegg farm. The Schiachperchten, including Frau Percht, Bären, Werch- and Zapfenmandl are the first to arrive. After their wild dance, the Schönperchten make their appearance with their elaborate masks and panels and finally bestow blessings and wish good luck.
With the revival of the Perchten procession in 1995, the people of Goldegg reestablished the custom. "It was important to us. The appreciation is all the greater when people look forward to us coming year after year," says Perchten chairman Franz Harlander. "With more than 100 farms, it only happens every ten years."
However, for the 50 or so boys and men who hide behind the masks of the Schön- and Schiachperchten, the visit to the farms is just the beginning. The crowning finale always takes place on the evening of New Year's Day. The big Goldegg Perchten run and the delivery of the traditional, lucky spell for everyone.
