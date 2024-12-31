Ski sayings of the year
Manuel Feller: “Then I drank two beers”
In 2024, the sporting world once again provided plenty of excitement and smiles. Here is a selection of the best sayings from winter sports.
"I was looking at my cell phone, then I drank two beers. I even had to make an extra trip to Billa because I didn't even have any beer at home." Manuel Feller on the less-than-stellar moment when he found out about winning the slalom World Cup on the couch.
"I'm a member of the Manuel Feller fan club, and it's another gift from me to Manuel. I think he can return the gift to me in Kitzbühel." Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath, after finishing second behind Feller in the slalom in Wengen, as he did in Adelboden.
"I really enjoyed it when I crossed the finish line. I said to myself, shout as loud as you can!" Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin on the moment he crossed the finish line of the first Kitzbühel downhill he won.
"I can't believe it. It was a crazy run. Almost perfect, because perfection doesn't exist." Cyprien Sarrazin after his hussar ride the following day at the Hahnenkamm Downhill.
"Pretty empty bottle"
"That's where our technical level comes into play, which is not at its best." Women's head coach Roland Assinger on his team after none of the ÖSV skiers made it into the rankings in the giant slalom in Jasna.
"Now the bottle is pretty empty. But there's still enough for the third run." Manuel Feller on his energy levels after Kitzbühel and the Nightrace double in Schladming, before enjoying a few beers.
"They live in Austria, they have Austrian coaches and so on. People always say that the others are overtaking us, but we're just giving far too much away." Manuel Feller on Linus Straßer after his slalom victories in Kitzbühel and Schladming.
"That was the first week of ski lessons."
"I was actually almost back at the hotel after my first run and had packed my things." Switzerland's Daniel Yule after skiing to victory in the Chamonix slalom from 30th place at the halfway stage.
"The second run was skiing, the first was the first week of ski lessons." Raphael Haaser after the giant slalom in Bansko.
"From a broken skier with back problems to one of the most consistent slalom skiers there is at the moment, with unbelievable speed and incredible cleverness." ÖSV men's head coach Marko Pfeifer on Manuel Feller.
"I have clearly recognized that dancing on the snow is where I belong." Lucas Pinheiro Braathen explains why he joined the Brazilian federation after his retirement and a dispute with the Norwegian federation."
"I call it a project of the heart"
"The downhill globe is the globe of the gladiators of modern times." ÖSV women's head coach Roland Assinger in reaction to Cornelia Hütter winning the discipline classification.
"I have achieved some best times, but I am also the only starter." Little information from Marcel Hirscher on how far he is on his comeback path.
"Everyone laughed because I said I was going to the ladies. I said: He who laughs last, laughs best!" ÖSV group coach Christian Perner after the first giant slalom podium for the ÖSV women in almost five years.
"Now the devil is getting me"
"It was pretty good until the middle of the steep slope, then I thought: now the devil is going to get me." Marcel Hirscher after his World Cup comeback run in Sölden.
"That was just my way of being modest." Lucas Pinheiro Braathen on his fourth place in his World Cup debut for Brazil in Sölden behind three Norwegians.
"The performance is beyond good and bad. I skied down like a pencil." Katharina Truppe on her performance in the slalom in Levi.
"It was a fight for survival and actually almost embarrassing." Marcel Hirscher on his performance in his slalom comeback in Levi.
"Cruciate ligament gone, project over!" Marcel Hirscher after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture.
"I don't want to come down safely, I want to come down quickly." Vincent Kriechmayr does not wear the often used cut protection underpants.
"Victory or coffin"
"The grapes are very high. I'm almost two meters tall, but there's a lot to do." Florian Liegl after his appointment as ÖSV Sports Director for Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined on the succession of Mario Stecher.
"Victory or coffin, that's what works best for me." Jan Hörl after his victory on the Bergisel in Innsbruck.
"Maybe a trip to IKEA and a slightly longer table tomorrow." Germany's Andreas Wellinger is looking for a solution to his timing problems on the take-off at the Four Hills Tournament final in Bischofshofen.
"I was standing out there like a Christmas tree." Stefan Kraft on an accidental training flight at the Ski Flying World Championships at Kulm.
"The national anthem, I heard so many people singing along with me, you could hear it really loud, it really gets to the heart." Stefan Kraft after the award ceremony on the Kulm for Ski Flying World Championship gold in the singles.
"I miss the little girl who jumped over the hills with a big smile on her face." Sara Marita Kramer on a lengthy search for her form.
"The star is the team is a cliché"
"If you run out with him, maybe have a good ski, then he can definitely be bent. He doesn't need to play himself: Because he's been far ahead twice now doesn't mean anything." Stefan Rettenegger on season dominator Jarl Magnus Riiber before his superior Seefeld triple victory.
"The star is the team is a cliché, but it's true for us." Austria's team manager Roger Bader on his team at the World Championships in the Czech Republic after winning the class.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.