Many accidents in Tyrol
Horror day on the slopes: nine injured skiers
With no fewer than seven skiing accidents, some of them serious, the emergency services had their hands full on Tyrol's ski slopes. Concussions, fractures and other injuries were on the agenda. The emergency helicopters were also in constant use.
The emergency services in and around the Tyrolean ski resorts needed nerves of steel on Sunday. There were numerous accidents, collisions and injuries.
It all started with a violent collision in the Söll ski area. A 23-year-old German woman was skiing on the red marked piste no. 51 shortly after 10 a.m. and collided with a 51-year-old local woman. At the time, the woman was at the bottom of an unclear crest.
The German was able to get up again after a few meters. The 51-year-old slid down around 100 meters and remained motionless. Several skiers provided first aid and alerted the emergency services. The local woman was flown to hospital with suspected severe concussion and a shoulder injury.
The skier, who wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was rescued by the emergency services.
Die Polizei
Crashed into a stream without a helmet
A short time later, there was also a crash in the Silvretta Arena ski area in Ischgl. A 15-year-old German girl was skiing there. Due to a skiing error, her skis crossed above the Obere Velillalpe and she went over the left edge of the piste and landed in the adjacent Velillalbach stream.
"The skier, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was rescued by the emergency rescue team," said the police. She suffered significant injuries to her right thigh as well as mild hypothermia and was taken to the trauma ward of a private clinic on the Idalpe.
Teenagers collided
The day of skiing also ended in hospital for two teenagers in the Obergurgl ski area in Sölden! Shortly before 11 a.m., a 17-year-old German and a 16-year-old Brit collided on the blue marked piste no. 6.
Both fell as a result of the collision. The young German suffered serious head, back and hip injuries and was taken to Zams Hospital by emergency helicopter "C5". The Brit suffered injuries to his face and head. He was flown to the hospital in Innsbruck.
Suspected vertebral fractures after a fall
An emergency helicopter also had to be deployed to the Axamer Lizum ski resort. Two Germans had collided there shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of the transition to piste 3. A 50-year-old lost control during a right-hand turn and crashed into a 60-year-old woman.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to the hospital in Innsbruck with suspected vertebral fractures. Fortunately, the 50-year-old was uninjured.
Children collided with the fall victim
A nasty accident then occurred at around 3 pm in the Patscherkofel ski area in Innsbruck. A 24-year-old Albanian woman fell off an edge of the slope without any outside influence. Two following skiers between the ages of ten and twelve used this crest as a jump.
The boys stayed at the scene of the accident for the time being and inquired about the victim, but continued on without leaving their personal details due to language barriers.
Die Polizei
Unfortunately, they did not see the woman behind them and crashed into her. She broke her left forearm and a finger. "The boys remained at the scene of the accident for the time being and inquired about the victim, but continued on without leaving their personal details due to language barriers," the police describe.
The seriously injured woman was finally treated by the piste rescue team and taken to hospital by ambulance. The police are now looking for the two skiers, who should report to the Hall in Tirol police station on 059133/7110.
"Caught" with skis in the safety fence
A short time later, the next incident occurred in the Hochzillertal ski area! It seems that a 16-year-old German lost control in a left-hand bend due to excessive speed. He caught the tips of his skis in the safety fence and crashed. He suffered serious injuries to his right shoulder and was flown to Schwaz District Hospital by emergency helicopter.
Nasty incident
An emergency helicopter also had to be deployed to the Schlick 2000 ski resort to take an injured person to Hall regional hospital. A 56-year-old local woman wanted to pass a skier on a flat section. However, the skier suddenly crossed the lane and collided with the woman.
Both of them crashed. The 56-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury. The second skier, a 22-year-old Chinese woman, suffered a serious knee injury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.