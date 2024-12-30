Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Perpetrators increasingly brazen

Gift cards: the new gold of fraudster gangs

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 06:05

Unscrupulous criminals take tens of thousands of euros from a Klagenfurt woman (78) - as reported using so-called gift cards. This has become a common scam. And the fraudsters are becoming increasingly brazen. The "Krone" spoke to one of the victims.

0 Kommentare

First, the perpetrators asked the victim (78) to transfer money - then the pensioner was suddenly asked to buy gift cards and give them the codes. "Older people hardly ever use online banking and go to their local bank to make transfers. However, employees are now trained to deal with such scams - and ideally become suspicious of unusual transactions by their regular customers. But the fraudsters already know this," explains one investigator.

And so the unscrupulous criminals are increasingly relying on gift cards. Even if no money flows, they can either resell the "gifted" credit or use it to buy goods - and ultimately turn it into money on the black market or on various online sales platforms. And all this without the risk of bank transactions being traced.

Perpetrators redeemed codes immediately after purchase 
An 80-year-old fell for the same scam. He was informed by telephone that he had supposedly won the lottery. However, processing fees would be charged. This pensioner also first transferred over a thousand euros before the perpetrators switched to "voucher mode". "I bought two vouchers and gave them the codes over the phone. The next day, I was supposed to buy more vouchers from exactly the same store," the victim told the "Krone" newspaper.

Which the gullible victim finally did in the hope of winning big. Shortly afterwards, however, the fraud was discovered thanks to a family member - and at least the last eight voucher cards purchased, with a total value of almost 3,000 euros, seemed to be safe. Wrong: although the respective codes had not yet been passed on, they had already been redeemed.

Investigators appeal to supermarkets
"This suggests that the perpetrators photographed the codes in advance in the store, observed the victim and waited for them to pay at the till and thus activate the gift cards," an investigator told Krone. In many stores, these cards are still hanging in front of the checkout - and nobody notices when they are opened and closed again. "Supermarket employees should also question when a pensioner buys several voucher cards with a high value," says the criminalist.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf