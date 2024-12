Victims will be allowed to look at files immediately in future

In mid-December, at the last minute, the National Council voted in favor of the legislative package for the new regulation of cell phone security - the Constitutional Court had previously overturned the old regulation. The best-known change concerns the seizure of data carriers such as laptops and smartphones. In future, investigators will need a judicial authorization to evaluate data. "A Thomas Schmid would no longer be possible with the new law," says Stefan Rieder, lawyer and Salzburg head of the Weißer Ring victim protection association.