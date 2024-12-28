What’s changing for drivers in the new year

Stricter rules for private company car use

Anyone who also uses a company car privately will have to pay tax on it, and will have to pay more again from 2025. If the CO2 emissions exceed a certain limit according to the documents, tax will generally have to be paid on two percent of the purchase price per month instead of 1.5 percent. For company vehicles registered for the first time in 2025, the previous CO2 limit will be lowered to 126 grams per kilometer (according to WLTP for cars and WMTC for motorcycles). For vehicles registered for the first time before then, the respective limit value at the time of first registration will apply. E-vehicles will continue to be exempt from non-cash benefits. In 2025, 35.889 cents per kilowatt hour can be reimbursed tax-free by the employer for charging the company e-car at home.