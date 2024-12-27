“Action sharp” against drunk drivers and rocket offenders

Only mayors can issue exceptional regulations for New Year's Eve for their respective municipalities. This year in Carinthia, this has officially only happened in Klagenfurt (between 11.30 p.m. and midnight) and Wolfsberg (11.30 p.m. to 1 a.m.). But here, too, the following still applies during this time window: no fireworks in the immediate vicinity of hospitals, churches, children's homes, retirement homes, rest homes and animal shelters.