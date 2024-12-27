Black ski day on the Hoher Ifen in Kleinwalsertal

The first accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on the descent towards the Ifenhütte. A 46-year-old female skier was hit from behind by an unknown snowboarder - the woman fell and injured her knee. The boarder, who was apparently uninjured, briefly apologized to the skier, but then continued on his way without looking after the injured woman. The man, who was wearing a light blue jacket and brown trousers at the time of the collision, is asked to contact the Kleinwalsertal police station (0 59 133 8129).