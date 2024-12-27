Serial accidents on the slopes
Black ski day on the Hoher Ifen in Kleinwalsertal
Three serious accidents occurred in the Ifen ski area in Kleinwalsertal on St. Stephen's Day. The police have a lot of work to do, especially as not all those involved in the accidents behaved according to the rules.
The first accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on the descent towards the Ifenhütte. A 46-year-old female skier was hit from behind by an unknown snowboarder - the woman fell and injured her knee. The boarder, who was apparently uninjured, briefly apologized to the skier, but then continued on his way without looking after the injured woman. The man, who was wearing a light blue jacket and brown trousers at the time of the collision, is asked to contact the Kleinwalsertal police station (0 59 133 8129).
Two people ended up in hospital in Immenstadt
Just under an hour later, the piste rescuers had to be called out again: Two skiers had collided on the Hahnenköpfe downhill run. One of the skiers sustained injuries of indeterminate severity and was taken to hospital in Immenstadt. In this case too, witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the Kleinwalsertal police station immediately.
30 minutes later, a 65-year-old woman was the victim of an unknown ski slope hooligan in the area of the Olympiabahn mountain station. He had run over the skis of the waiting winter sportswoman - the woman fell and injured her left hand and left knee. She also had to be taken to Immenstadt hospital. The person who caused the accident, of whom no personal description is available, immediately made off - any witnesses to the incident should contact the Kleinwalsertal police station.
