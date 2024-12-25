Hundreds of fans on site
Royal Christmas appearance with a beaming Kate
The numerous fans were once again not disappointed by the royals. King Charles and the royal family greeted the waiting crowd at the traditional Christmas service at the royal country estate of Sandringham. They were joined by a beaming Princess Kate alongside her husband Prince William.
The wife of heir to the throne Prince William (42) was "showered" with flowers, commented the TV channel Sky News. As always, the 42-year-old appeared fashion-conscious in a green coat with a matching hat and a checked scarf.
Only rare appearances recently
On the way back from the Church of St. Mary Magdalene at the royal country estate of Sandringham in eastern England, Kate spoke to fans of the royal family. She completed chemotherapy a few weeks ago and has rarely appeared in public recently. One woman, who said she had cancer herself, hugged her. Some fans were dressed up or had costumed their dogs. Some had already arrived the evening before to get good seats.
Kate's husband and their three children Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6) also received flowers and gifts such as sweets. King Charles III (76) and his wife Queen Camilla (77) led the Royal Family to the traditional service. The monarch had also made an undisclosed cancer public this year.
Prince Andrew was absent
The service began with the national anthem and the Christmas carol "O Come All Ye Faithful", according to the British news agency PA. Charles' sister Princess Anne (74) and his youngest brother Prince Edward (60) and his wife Duchess Sophie (59) were among those present from the royal circle.
The royal family usually spends Christmas at Sandringham. This is also where the presents are unwrapped - unlike most British families, however, the royals receive their presents on Christmas Eve. They owe this tradition to their German ancestors.
However, Charles' second brother Prince Andrew, who was still present last year, was absent. The reason for this is likely to be that the 64-year-old recently hit the headlines again due to his closeness to a suspected Chinese spy. Due to his involvement in the abuse scandal surrounding US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, Andrew has already had to largely withdraw from public life.
