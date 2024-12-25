Put on your skates!
Attention ice skating fans: Lake Weissensee opens for the season
Good news for all ice skating enthusiasts! Lake Weissensee is open from December 26 and promises fun for young and old!
Just in time for the end of the year, the natural ice rink at Lake Weissensee will be open. From December 26, sports enthusiasts can get out their ice skates and race on Europe's largest prepared natural ice rink, Lake Weissensee. From tomorrow, an approximately three-kilometre-long circular track in the western part of the lake will be open for speed skaters and pleasure skaters.
Follow the signs
The ice entrances are located at Camping Müller in Praditz and in Techendorf-Süd at the large spruce tree. To ensure a safe ice-skating experience for all skating fans, it is essential to observe the barriers and signs (e.g. avoid the north bank!).
Subsidy for the use of ice and cross-country ski trails
From the age of ten, day guests are charged a subsidy (8 euros) for the use of the ice and cross-country ski trails. The admission wristbands are available at the Weissensee Information Office, from the municipality and directly on site from the ice and cross-country ski trail butlers. This income is used exclusively to maintain and improve the ice and cross-country ski trail infrastructure. You can park your car at the "Ertl-Areal" in Paraditz (4 euros). The other parking spaces in Praditz cost € 7 per day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.