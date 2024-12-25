Attention ice skating fans: Lake Weissensee opens for the season

Subsidy for the use of ice and cross-country ski trails

From the age of ten, day guests are charged a subsidy (8 euros) for the use of the ice and cross-country ski trails. The admission wristbands are available at the Weissensee Information Office, from the municipality and directly on site from the ice and cross-country ski trail butlers. This income is used exclusively to maintain and improve the ice and cross-country ski trail infrastructure. You can park your car at the "Ertl-Areal" in Paraditz (4 euros). The other parking spaces in Praditz cost € 7 per day.