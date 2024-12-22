Right-wing mob rages through Magdeburg’s city center

What we now know is that Taleb A. is probably an Arab ex-Muslim and AfD supporter who applied for asylum in Germany as a critic of Islam. The 50-year-old was questioned on Saturday and is now in custody. "He has commented on the motive for the crime," said Horst Nopens, the senior public prosecutor in charge, on Saturday afternoon in Magdeburg. "Dissatisfaction with the treatment of Saudi Arabian refugees" could therefore have been the background to Taleb A.'s crime.