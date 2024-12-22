Paramedic: “Pity is out of place”

Does that make you sad?

It doesn't make you sad. But you think about whether you were able to help. Generally speaking, pity doesn't help anyone, but empathy is important. There are very often social indications. Years ago, we took an elderly gentleman home by ambulance. He sat down at his table, lit a candle and said: 'This is my Christmas'. We found it difficult to leave the apartment straight away. We stayed for another 20 minutes and talked.