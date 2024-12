These referees know where your car is!

On the pitch, his assistants are standing at the line - on a video that was leaked to the media, referee David Coote himself is standing in front of it. Only it wasn't made of chalk. The cocaine accusation was the icing on the cake after the 42-year-old had previously made disparaging remarks about former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp. The referee is out of a job - but this is just the latest case in which a match official has become conspicuous.