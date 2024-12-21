Fast again
Lindsey Vonn makes a big comeback in the World Cup
Lindsey Vonn is back - and how! On her comeback in the super-G in St. Moritz, the skiing legend raced sensationally into the top 15 (after 31 racers).
2162 days after her last World Cup race in Cortina on 20 January 2019, the 40-year-old American returned to the "ring" on Saturday with an artificial knee joint. Vonn put in a great performance with a clean run and immediately secured a top 15 finish. She was celebrated to thunderous applause at the finish.
Much criticism of her comeback
Before her first race, Vonn emphasized like a prayer wheel that she had really thought her return through. On social media, she was quite eloquent in her self-defense after some insulting comments from former competitors and former ski greats. It seemed as if there was an amateur doctor around every corner. However, specialists have few concerns that her partially artificial knee might not hold up.
Numerous successes
Plagued by numerous injuries throughout her career, Vonn is one of the best female skiers in history. Before her retirement in February 2019, the speed dominator had won 82 World Cups, Olympic gold in 2010 and two World Championship titles.
Hirscher's comeback tour ends painfully
Marcel Hirscher is the second living ski legend to return to the World Cup at the start of the season after years of retirement. The 35-year-old former dominator experienced the pitfalls of the endeavor after the third race and a 23rd place in Sölden as his best result on the painful tour with a cruciate ligament rupture. Let's hope that Vonn is spared any injuries ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
