Muscle injury for Bilyk! Will he miss the World Championship?

Hutecek back in training

Bilyk suffered the injury on November 30 in the Bundesliga game for his German club THW Kiel against Wetzlar. Hopes of having the right-back available in January are slim. "We've already shown in the past that we can play well without 'Niko'. Now others have to take on more responsibility," said Pajovič. Lukas Hutecek is back in training following his hand injury and his participation in the World Cup does not appear to be in jeopardy.