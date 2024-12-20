"A moment to savor"
A new star rose on a magical night
Rapid moves straight into the last 16 of the Conference League with a 3:0 win against FC Copenhagen. Niki Wurmbrand shines with a brace.
We will have moments when we have to perform," Rapid coach Klauß had warned of the quality of FC Copenhagen, not expecting many chances - and then threw all the offensive weapons into the promotion final right from the start with Wurmbrand and Jansson alongside Beljo. No tactics, although Jansson was not yet expected to play 90 minutes (he played 69).
Although the Danish leaders controlled the game at the beginning, Rapid fought for the special moments in a disciplined manner:
- When Gabriel fouled Jansson on the edge of the penalty area, referee Beaton pointed to the spot. But the VAR intervened, the foul was outside the box (20').
- It was bitter for Rapid that the VAR did not intervene when Robert was shown a red foul on Jansson (32').
- And that Seidl's shot was blocked after a perfectly rehearsed corner kick trick (30').
But then Rapid were in the game for a long time and were also dangerous from set-pieces yesterday: Beljo's header was scraped off the line by goalkeeper Trott. But the Croatian's turning shot from the resulting corner sank unstoppably into the corner of the net - 1:0 (45. + 1).
The live Conference League table showed just how important the goal was: Rapid jumped from 11th to 4th place - meaning they were on course for the round of 16. And the Green-White were not to be denied their ticket to the top 8 after the break. The crossbar saved the Danes first (49'), but Wurmbrand hammered the ball under the crossbar just two minutes later. It was the 18-year-old's first ever European Cup goal.
And the youngster had acquired a taste for it, turning his debut into a gala and making it 3:0 (64') after a perfect counter-attack. Carefree, powerful into the far corner. A new star had risen.
"Moment to enjoy"
The Danes, unbeaten in 14 games, were just a party guest in Hütteldorf - Rapid celebrated another magical European Cup night in the 31st (!) game of the season. "The game went the way we wanted it to," said a delighted Klauß. "A lot of things worked out. It's a moment to enjoy." As fourth in the table, Rapids advance directly to the round of 16 (top 8) of the Conference League in March. Without a play-off.
While LASK bowed out of the European Cup with a 1-1 draw against Vikingur Reykljvik.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
