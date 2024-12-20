A new star rose on a magical night

The live Conference League table showed just how important the goal was: Rapid jumped from 11th to 4th place - meaning they were on course for the round of 16. And the Green-White were not to be denied their ticket to the top 8 after the break. The crossbar saved the Danes first (49'), but Wurmbrand hammered the ball under the crossbar just two minutes later. It was the 18-year-old's first ever European Cup goal.