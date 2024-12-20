Apprentice search
A dream job at the hospital in just eight minutes
During speed dating with companies, 16-year-old Lorena Holfeld from Bischofshofen found an apprenticeship. A total of 800 pupils were hoping to complete their apprenticeship at the 2024 speed meetings with company bosses.
It was exciting," says Lorena Holfeld from Bischofshofen. In January, she took a seat at various companies in Poly St. Johann for the Blitz date and then the clock started ticking. "It was only eight minutes per company." Time enough to get more guidance for her own job aspirations. After all, young people like her ask themselves enough questions before starting their careers. What does the daily commute to work look like? What about working hours? How secure is the job?
"Job Date" provided important guidance
"It was a really big help," she says happily. The medical interest prevailed. There was a choice between a job with a vet or at Schwarzach Hospital. She opted for the hospital and began an apprenticeship as an administrative assistant. Tempting: "You move to different departments every year and get to know so much."
Her day starts at seven o'clock after a train journey: that's when she prepares meetings, creates doctors' letters for planned operations or sends out birth notifications. She is not put off by staff shortages in medical jobs: "We're a super team."
A total of 800 pupils met 240 companies at the Chamber of Commerce and Education Directorate's dating events this year. Around half of them found a job.
