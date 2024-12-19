Former President of the National Council Gerulf Stix has died

"The death of Gerulf Stix is a great loss. He was a very active honorary chairman. We were in very good contact and he was always an important advisor to me," said Abwerzger. Other politicians also expressed their sadness. "Stix was a liberal veteran, he was a democrat and patriot in the best sense (...). He was also an opponent of nuclear power - this attitude is now an unshakeable consensus in the Austrian party landscape," said National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ).