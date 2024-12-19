During "giant" training
ÖSV shooting star breaks his metacarpal bone
There's no such thing! Just under two weeks ago, Lukas Feurstein raced to third place on the podium for the first time in the World Cup Super-G in Beaver Creek, ending the ÖSV men's podium drought. Almost two weeks later, the 23-year-old from Vorarlberg is now making headlines again - but not in a positive way.
Marko Pfeifer furrowed his brow on Thursday afternoon at the press conference in the Austrian "Dorfer" accommodation in Selva di Val Gardena/Gröden and mumbled: "We're not having any luck at the moment." Officially, the head coach was referring to Raphael Haaser's cruciate ligament rupture in the giant slalom in Val d'Isere, which will give the Tyrolean a break of six to eight weeks. "The World Championships are almost over," moaned Pfeifer, "that's a disaster!"
The next injury, which was only made official on Thursday afternoon, was already haunting the back of Pfeifer's mind: Lukas Feurstein, the 23-year-old surprise third place finisher in the Beaver Creek super-G, had broken his metacarpal bone during giant slalom training in Saalbach on Wednesday. Struck during a directional gate - and... Ouch!
A shock for the entire men's team. Because the 23-year-old from Mellau in the Bregenzerwald was one of the great hopes for this World Championship season. And the super-G in Beaver Creek was the breakthrough for the talented skier: "My biggest success to date," nodded the junior world champion in the giant slalom in Bansko 2021.
Special splint to provide protection
On Wednesday evening, the phones were ringing off the hook between the athlete, coach, doctors and physiotherapists - on Thursday, Feurstein made his way to Val Gardena/Gröden despite his broken hand. Bregenzerwald athletes are tougher, giving up is not an option for Lukas either. On the way to the start of today's super-G (11.45 am) on the Saslong, however, Lukas had to make a stop in Bolzano. At the glove manufacturer Reusch. There, a special glove with a splint was made for the Vorarlberg native, which will allow him to push on the relatively flat first few meters of the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden despite a broken metacarpal.
No Alta Badia?
The rest of Lukas Feurstein's competition program is written in the stars. The giant slalom in Alta Badia and then the super-G in Bormio would have been on the agenda. "I would like to do both. But there's more pole contact in the giant slalom - and Bormio, I first have to see how I feel on the Saslong," moaned Lukas, who actually wanted to (slowly) work his way up to the top after third place in Beaver Creek and secure his ticket for the home World Championships in Saalbach.
The doctors have estimated a healing time of six weeks for the broken metacarpal bone. He would be fit again by the end of January. Just in time for the World Championships...
