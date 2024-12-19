ÖSV shooting star breaks his metacarpal bone

No Alta Badia?

The rest of Lukas Feurstein's competition program is written in the stars. The giant slalom in Alta Badia and then the super-G in Bormio would have been on the agenda. "I would like to do both. But there's more pole contact in the giant slalom - and Bormio, I first have to see how I feel on the Saslong," moaned Lukas, who actually wanted to (slowly) work his way up to the top after third place in Beaver Creek and secure his ticket for the home World Championships in Saalbach.

The doctors have estimated a healing time of six weeks for the broken metacarpal bone. He would be fit again by the end of January. Just in time for the World Championships...