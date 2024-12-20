Talks about problem teacher at elementary school

Shouted at children

The man is said to have repeatedly shouted at the children and scolded them for trivial reasons. The parents looked on for a long time until some complained to the school management and the Education Directorate, but initially without success. "My child no longer wants to go to school because he is afraid of the teacher," said one mother in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Other parents wanted to take their children out of the class taught by the teacher in question. The parents also received little support from the head teacher. "Our concerns were not taken seriously, we were repeatedly told that the children were overreacting and imagining things, so to speak."