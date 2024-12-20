Parents also involved
Talks about problem teacher at elementary school
A teacher in Linz is said to have repeatedly humiliated children and once even knocked the heads of two pupils together. Parents finally complained to the school management and the education directorate. But it was only after a "Krone" report that things started to move.
A problem teacher at an elementary school in Linz is causing fear among the children and anger among their parents (we reported). He is said to have humiliated children and even knocked two heads together once when the pupils didn't do what he wanted straight away
Shouted at children
The man is said to have repeatedly shouted at the children and scolded them for trivial reasons. The parents looked on for a long time until some complained to the school management and the Education Directorate, but initially without success. "My child no longer wants to go to school because he is afraid of the teacher," said one mother in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Other parents wanted to take their children out of the class taught by the teacher in question. The parents also received little support from the head teacher. "Our concerns were not taken seriously, we were repeatedly told that the children were overreacting and imagining things, so to speak."
Discussions are now underway
After the report in the "Krone", things started to move. The Education Directorate took action. "Discussions are currently taking place with all the people involved in order to clarify the matter comprehensively. In addition, there will be a meeting at the Education Directorate, in which the children concerned and their legal guardians will also take part," the "Krone" was asked. However, it is not yet clear when the talks will take place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.