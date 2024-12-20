A life's work
Terror of the arsonists is now a book author
Former chief arson investigator Johann "Hans" Hammer puts his life's work down on paper. And there are plenty of tidbits from the everyday life of a gendarme.
No case was too difficult for him and no arsonist escaped his clutches: We are talking about the former head of the gendarmerie's arson squad, Johann "Hans" Hammer. For around 25 years, the "Columbo of Ashes" investigated all over Carinthia and was able to solve every single one of the 4,000 arson cases. "Some of them were very interesting cases," says the 76-year-old in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Be it the major fire at Öbau Egger in Klagenfurt or the Knappenberg firebug.
"I once asked an arsonist from Upper Carinthia why he set the fire. He then boldly told me that he had been in the volunteer fire department for three years and had never been able to put out a fire," the passionate opera fan recalls one of the many episodes in his long career.
Also successful as an expert witness
However, the Ferlach native not only made a name for himself as an investigator. Hammer was also able to clear up a number of cases as an expert witness and even exonerate alleged perpetrators: "Once a woman had already been charged with setting a fire. Then, through my investigations, I was able to exonerate the woman, refute the police's findings and the charges were dropped. I still receive letters from the lady. I'm a bit proud of that."
One thing the 76-year-old can also be proud of is the fact that he started out as a simple country constable and climbed the career ladder to the top. "That's why I've now joined the ranks of authors," says the passionate singer, who put his memoirs down on paper in no time at all.
For the time being, the neo-author has had 500 copies of his work "Vom Landgendarm zum Chefinspektor" printed. The 70-page book will be presented on January 10 (at 7 pm) in a dialog with actor Maximilian Achatz at the Rondeau in Büschenmachenstadt.
