Terror of the arsonists is now a book author

No case was too difficult for him and no arsonist escaped his clutches: We are talking about the former head of the gendarmerie's arson squad, Johann "Hans" Hammer. For around 25 years, the "Columbo of Ashes" investigated all over Carinthia and was able to solve every single one of the 4,000 arson cases. "Some of them were very interesting cases," says the 76-year-old in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Be it the major fire at Öbau Egger in Klagenfurt or the Knappenberg firebug.