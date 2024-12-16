Now facing life imprisonment
28 years in prison: “I found family there”
Kurti P. already has 31 previous convictions and has spent most of his life in prison. A difficult childhood and early drug addiction had turned the 54-year-old into a serial offender. He is now facing life imprisonment in Vienna Regional Court.
"In total, I spent around 28 years in prison," Kurti P. tells court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann. He started with Rohypnol at the age of 13 in the Karlsplatz scene - soon followed by harder drugs. At the age of 17, he committed his first crimes: Burglary and fraud. The beginning of a life marked by addictive drugs and crime. Kurti P. now has an alarming 31 previous convictions at the age of 54.
Alcoholic father and absent mother
But how does a person become like this? "The father is said to have been an aggressive alcoholic who abused his wife and children. He is said to have escalated to the point where he massively abused Mr. P.", according to the expert report. The mother separated, Kurti and his siblings stayed with her. He remembers that she always worked a lot and took little care of him. The financial situation was never good.
I actually found something like a family in the prison.
Kurti P. (54)
From home to prison
"I guess I came to the home in 1982/83. The police and social services came to the school and took me away." Contact with his mother and siblings was severed. After that, Elmar Kresbach's client received one prison sentence after another. He completed his secondary school leaving certificate at Stein prison in Krems (Lower Austria). There he also trained as a cook and waiter. However, due to his numerous previous convictions, he never found work - once he was free for a short time.
"I think that, on the one hand, this was a kind of escape from reality in terms of the burden of the many negative experiences in my life. Nevertheless, I actually found something like a family in prisons - structures that gave me support and I had social contacts."
Attempted murder while buying drugs in the park
Because meetings "outside" would only have caused friction. As was the case on June 7. That evening, he was with friends in Fritz-Imhoff-Park in Vienna's Mariahilf district. An argument broke out while they were buying drugs - Kurti P. stabbed them several times with a bread knife. Why? The versions differ: the 54-year-old speaks of self-defense. The victim describes how he wanted to flee when the accused chased him and continued to stab him.
I actually always felt most comfortable in custody.
On December 19, the native of Lower Austria will once again go on trial in Vienna's Landl district - for attempted murder. He is facing his 32nd previous conviction and probably his longest prison sentence. And that is life imprisonment. However, Kurti P. told the psychiatrist: "I've actually always felt most comfortable in prison."
