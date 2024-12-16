28 years in prison: “I found family there”

Alcoholic father and absent mother

But how does a person become like this? "The father is said to have been an aggressive alcoholic who abused his wife and children. He is said to have escalated to the point where he massively abused Mr. P.", according to the expert report. The mother separated, Kurti and his siblings stayed with her. He remembers that she always worked a lot and took little care of him. The financial situation was never good.