Transfer bomb! Olympian lines up for Lendhafen

Expensive fun! This is the Lendhafen Seelöwen's participation in Division II East! "The season costs us a total of 25,000 euros. Although we don't pay any salaries. The players even pay membership fees," explains Lendhafen chairman Moritz Grasser. The promoted team got off to a poor start in sporting terms - they lost 6:15 at Völkermarkt in the season opener, which is why they made a last-minute bid on the transfer market.