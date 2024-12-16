City of Salzburg wants to “promote hidden talents”

1109 euros in the first year of apprenticeship

In concrete terms, the apprenticeship campaign is even part of the city government's work program. The city provides the following information: "For example, apprenticeships are offered for administrative assistants, carpenters, painters and gardeners. As a leading inclusive company and human rights city, there is also a focus on the inclusion of people with special needs. The aim is therefore to also offer apprenticeships with an extended apprenticeship period as well as training with partial qualification in order to promote professional participation for everyone through adapted training models."