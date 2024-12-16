Vorteilswelt
Apprenticeship offensive

City of Salzburg wants to “promote hidden talents”

Nachrichten
16.12.2024 13:30

With a comprehensive apprenticeship campaign, the provincial capital wants to offer a wide range of training opportunities and retain skilled workers beyond the apprenticeship period. An expansion of the apprenticeship program should become noticeable in the coming years. 

Mayor Bernhard Auinger himself trained as a machinist and toolmaker. From his own experience, he knows that the apprenticeship was a sensible decision. "We cover many professional groups in the municipal council and now hope to get as many young motivated employees as possible for the municipal council through the apprenticeship training. It's a win-win situation for apprentices and the city council," emphasized the city manager. 

1109 euros in the first year of apprenticeship
In concrete terms, the apprenticeship campaign is even part of the city government's work program. The city provides the following information: "For example, apprenticeships are offered for administrative assistants, carpenters, painters and gardeners. As a leading inclusive company and human rights city, there is also a focus on the inclusion of people with special needs. The aim is therefore to also offer apprenticeships with an extended apprenticeship period as well as training with partial qualification in order to promote professional participation for everyone through adapted training models." 

The city also relies on a standardized salary scheme that pays all apprentices equally. Earnings increase with each year of the apprenticeship and start at 1,109 euros in the first year (from 1 January 2025). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

