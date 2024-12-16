Synthetic drugs on the rise in prisons

"Many people believe that nothing and nobody gets in or out of our prisons - a misconception. We have visitors, for example, external trainers come for vocational training, there are laundries and kitchens that need to be catered for, and of course there are also deliveries of goods for the prison's internal operations. If the carpentry workshop needs wood or the metalworking shop needs metal, this is delivered to the respective prison. Graz-Karlau Prison alone has 21 work stores. In addition, there are exits that have to be carried out in the course of prison relaxations," explains Fürbaß, "these are all ways in which items can be smuggled."