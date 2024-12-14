A shoe, a shoe

The venerable sister did not know where the sudden blushing and trembling came from. Was it the excitement of having come so close to a pope? Was it the shame of having immediately thought of this heretical movie that ridicules the Catholic religion, which she should never have seen, but secretly did and found it funny? Our Redemptorist was plagued by a deep pang of conscience as she descended the attic stairs. As Bishop Benno had announced a routine visitation of the monastery anyway, she would immediately confess to the "Life of Brian" and, as atonement, install a small museum where the cap and shoe would be on display for everyone to admire forever and ever.