Styrian (89) injured
Train hits car: engine thrown 30 meters away
Horrific accident on Friday evening at a former ÖBB stop in Spielberg (Styria): An 89-year-old man had mistakenly driven his vehicle onto the platform, with the front end protruding onto the tracks. An incoming passenger train rammed into the car. The driver, who was standing next to the car, was injured.
The accident happened shortly before 7 pm. It is unclear why the 89-year-old man from Styria ended up on the platform. The station is closed. There is an overpass over the tracks. Perhaps he wanted to turn around.
Driver wanted to stop the train
What is certain is that the driver was unable to move his car forward or backward. The front of his vehicle protruded from the edge of the platform onto the track. Apparently because an ÖBB passenger train was approaching, the Styrian got out and possibly tried to get the train to stop with hand signals.
But it was too late for that. The incoming train rammed into the car with full force. "The engine block was thrown around 30 meters into an adjacent meadow as a result of the collision," explains fire department incident commander Fabian Dorner. The driver was therefore very lucky on Friday the 13th. "If he had been in the car, he probably wouldn't have been alive," said the fire department.
Train passengers housed in the armory
While some of the firefighters took care of the recovery work on the completely destroyed vehicle, the 24 train passengers were evacuated from the regional train by the firefighters and taken to the Spielberg equipment shed for further care. According to the police, both the passengers and the train driver escaped with a scare.
The driver was taken to hospital by the Red Cross with injuries of indeterminate severity. The line was closed to all train traffic during the clean-up and recovery work. The work continued until late in the evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
