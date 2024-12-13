1000 € for Syrians: FPÖ leader against “travel home bonus”

Are flights being organized?

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) recently announced that he wanted to offer support (e.g. obtaining the necessary documents) to people willing to return. The head of the department even spoke of organizing flights. In a further step, those people who have become criminals or who do not want to integrate or work in the labor market are to be removed from the country. The prerequisite for all of this is that the security situation in Syria makes it possible.