Repatriation debate
Scholz: Well-integrated Syrians can stay
As an initial reaction to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, many EU states have temporarily frozen all outstanding asylum procedures for Syrian citizens. In a further step, plans are now being drawn up as to what kind of "start-up aid" could be used to enable the return of Syrian refugees.
Germany was one of the main host countries for Syrian refugees, with Austria's northern neighbor taking in almost one million Syrians. Germany's decision to suspend asylum procedures affects more than 47,000 Syrians. The civil war and the current political situation in Syria would play an important role in deciding whether or not applicants are granted asylum, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also putting the brakes on repatriation. He does not want to send any well-integrated Syrians back to their country. Anyone who speaks German and has an employment contract can feel safe in Germany. "That also applies to Syrians," the SPD politician assured Micky Beisenherz in the "Apocalypse & Filterkaffee" podcast on Friday. "We won't ask them to quit their jobs and leave either."
Health minister warns of lack of doctors
Following the uprising in Syria, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) had already warned of negative consequences for the German labor market - especially in the healthcare sector. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) spoke of over 6,000 Syrian doctors who are fully integrated and indispensable for healthcare.
