Scholz: Well-integrated Syrians can stay

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also putting the brakes on repatriation. He does not want to send any well-integrated Syrians back to their country. Anyone who speaks German and has an employment contract can feel safe in Germany. "That also applies to Syrians," the SPD politician assured Micky Beisenherz in the "Apocalypse & Filterkaffee" podcast on Friday. "We won't ask them to quit their jobs and leave either."