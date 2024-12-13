Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Repatriation debate

Scholz: Well-integrated Syrians can stay

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 17:36

As an initial reaction to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, many EU states have temporarily frozen all outstanding asylum procedures for Syrian citizens. In a further step, plans are now being drawn up as to what kind of "start-up aid" could be used to enable the return of Syrian refugees. 

0 Kommentare

Germany was one of the main host countries for Syrian refugees, with Austria's northern neighbor taking in almost one million Syrians. Germany's decision to suspend asylum procedures affects more than 47,000 Syrians. The civil war and the current political situation in Syria would play an important role in deciding whether or not applicants are granted asylum, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

Asylum procedures for Syrian citizens have been suspended until further notice. (Bild: AFP)
Asylum procedures for Syrian citizens have been suspended until further notice.
(Bild: AFP)

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also putting the brakes on repatriation. He does not want to send any well-integrated Syrians back to their country. Anyone who speaks German and has an employment contract can feel safe in Germany. "That also applies to Syrians," the SPD politician assured Micky Beisenherz in the "Apocalypse & Filterkaffee" podcast on Friday. "We won't ask them to quit their jobs and leave either." 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to wait and see how the situation in Syria develops. But he does not want to send back well-integrated Syrians even after a transitional phase. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/AFP/Tobias SCHWARZ, APA/ANP/Vincent Jannink)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to wait and see how the situation in Syria develops. But he does not want to send back well-integrated Syrians even after a transitional phase.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/AFP/Tobias SCHWARZ, APA/ANP/Vincent Jannink)

Health minister warns of lack of doctors
Following the uprising in Syria, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) had already warned of negative consequences for the German labor market - especially in the healthcare sector. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) spoke of over 6,000 Syrian doctors who are fully integrated and indispensable for healthcare.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf