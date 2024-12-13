Shattering statements
Seven victims: 14 years in prison for child abuser
A 61-year-old man is alleged to have sexually abused seven girls in Carinthia over a period of 27 years. At least one victim will probably suffer from the traumatic consequences of the serious assaults for the rest of his life - which prompted the Klagenfurt court to impose (almost) the maximum sentence.
A complaint and an arrest warrant from Sweden triggered the unbelievable abuse case in Carinthia: A 61-year-old man is accused by seven girls of having raped them as young children over a period of 27 years. "I didn't do anything", insists the retired gardener and defense lawyer Oliver Lorber even speaks of "a clan accusation out of jealousy".
This is contradicted by the harrowing testimony of one of the victims. For a long time, the young woman did not understand what "the best uncle" had done to her as a toddler when he bathed her or took a nap with her. Attempts to confide in her mother failed. Depression and suicidal thoughts emerged. "Nobody believed me," she says.
The Klagenfurt Court of Aldermen, presided over by Judge Gernot Kugi, has now finally done so - the man is sentenced to 14 years in prison in this first case and must pay 37,000 euros in damages. It is unclear whether the cases of the other victims will still have to be heard in view of the high sentence. The defendant immediately lodged an appeal and an appeal for annulment.
