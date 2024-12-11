Fire in Malibu
Along the burning Pacific coast, more than 700 firefighters battled the rapidly spreading forest fire. The "Franklin Fire" broke out late Monday evening (local time). Thousands of people had to flee the affected areas overnight - including several celebrities such as singer Cher and "Mary Poppins" legend Dick Van Dyke.
In the Californian coastal town of Malibu, the flames of a forest fire have spread from the hilly hinterland to the beaches. According to the fire department, it has quickly spread to an area of more than 1100 hectares.
Houses on the pier in danger
According to the city council, sections of the famous Pacific Coast Highway were closed. Houses near the pier in the town are also in danger.
No injuries reported
There were no reports of injuries or deaths. The authorities did not initially provide any information about damage. However, photos and videos from news channels showed burning and charred houses.
Pepperdine University is also located in the area. Students and staff were called to shelter in place. Schools remained closed on Tuesday.
Malibu, around 50 kilometers west of Los Angeles, is known as the home of many film stars. "Scary times", wrote Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (57, "Beloved Aphrodite") on the X platform. They evacuated their home in the middle of the night with their children and pets.
Cher fled with her pets
Cher (78) also left her house and stayed in a hotel with her pets, the singer and actress's spokeswoman told the "New York Times". He and his wife had taken their animals to safety from these "terrible fires", wrote actor Dick Van Dyke (98) on Facebook.
In November 2018, a severe fire raged around Malibu, devastating large areas of land and destroying more than 1,500 homes, including villas belonging to celebrities. The homes of presenter Thomas Gottschalk, US singer Miley Cyrus and actor Gerard Butler, among others, burned down.
In view of climate change, experts warn that fires are becoming more frequent and more destructive. It was only in November that a fierce forest fire - also fanned by Santa Ana winds - destroyed numerous houses in southern California.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
