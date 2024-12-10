Zero wage round: Not all blue parties follow Kickl

200 euros gross more in Vorarlberg

The blue party leaders in the federal states of Vorarlberg, Salzburg and Upper Austria should not take these words too much to heart, as they clearly deviate from Kickl's course. In Vorarlberg, the gross salaries of state politicians will increase by 200 euros in 2025. According to a statement issued on Monday by the heads of the governing ÖVP and FPÖ parties, this is based on the salary agreement for state employees. The salary of the provincial governor will rise by one percent, that of the provincial governor by 1.09 percent and that of the provincial councillors by 1.16 percent. The president of the provincial parliament will receive a 1.68% pay rise. Club chairmen (plus 2.09 percent) and the two vice presidents of the provincial parliament (plus 2.30 percent) will receive over two percent more, while the increase for members of the provincial parliament is 3.27 percent.