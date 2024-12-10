"Litmus test" in the NR
Zero wage round: Not all blue parties follow Kickl
FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl would prefer to extend the zero pay round for federal politicians to state level. But not all blue state politicians want to go along with this. The black-blue coalitions in Salzburg, Vorarlberg and Upper Austria have already announced their intention to increase salaries in contrast to the federal government. Kickl wants to prevent this and intends to table a motion in the National Council on Wednesday.
"The vote on this will be the acid test for the other parties." The zero pay round for all politicians is by no means a disparagement of political mandates or offices, but rather a symbol with great impact in these times of economic crisis, the blue frontman announced in a press release on Tuesday. Rather, it is "a step towards the necessary closing of the gap between the population and the political class and, in addition, the restoration of a uniform structure for politicians' salaries at federal and state level, which has become confused in recent years, through legal standardization".
200 euros gross more in Vorarlberg
The blue party leaders in the federal states of Vorarlberg, Salzburg and Upper Austria should not take these words too much to heart, as they clearly deviate from Kickl's course. In Vorarlberg, the gross salaries of state politicians will increase by 200 euros in 2025. According to a statement issued on Monday by the heads of the governing ÖVP and FPÖ parties, this is based on the salary agreement for state employees. The salary of the provincial governor will rise by one percent, that of the provincial governor by 1.09 percent and that of the provincial councillors by 1.16 percent. The president of the provincial parliament will receive a 1.68% pay rise. Club chairmen (plus 2.09 percent) and the two vice presidents of the provincial parliament (plus 2.30 percent) will receive over two percent more, while the increase for members of the provincial parliament is 3.27 percent.
Upper Austria sticks to summer announcement
In Upper Austria, the announcement made in the summer that "we will not participate in the self-devaluation of the political profession and therefore there will be no zero-wage round for state and municipal politics" remains in place, according to state governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) and deputy governor Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ) in a joint statement. However, the last word has probably not yet been spoken: "Now we have to wait and see what Parliament will actually decide on Wednesday. Then we will hold talks within the government partnership," they continued.
Similar picture in Salzburg
The picture is similar in Salzburg, where there will be a 3.5 percent increase, including a cap, in line with the salary decision for civil servants, said Heinrich Luks, spokesman for Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP). The increase applies equally to members of the provincial government, members of parliament and local politicians. As in the previous year, FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek, Deputy Governor of Salzburg, is not complying with the appeal of her federal party leader.
Zero wage round fixed in Burgenland
Other federal states are also likely to make adjustments to politicians' salaries. The only exception so far is Burgenland. The office of Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) announced on Tuesday that after 2024, there will also be a zero pay round for state politicians in 2024. In view of the difficult economic situation, for which the current federal government is still responsible, a contribution from politicians is "necessary and required".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
