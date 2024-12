ÖBB names reasons for train chaos in recent weeks

"Track damage", "single-track operation due to points fault", "police operation" or "damage to a bridge due to a traffic accident" - as soon as the bell signal sounds on the platform announcements, the long-suffering ÖBB customer gets a chill down their spine. The reasons for the delay are basically irrelevant to the public transport rider. Because they don't change anything about the late arrival. They are much more annoyed and angry when express trains are canceled due to track damage, but a few minutes later a "slower" train uses the same track.