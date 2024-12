For digital nomads, migration is a lifestyle

Working where others go on vacation: You can find so-called digital nomads mainly in co-working offices, trendy cafés and hostels - all they usually need is a laptop and a mouse. These are people who work from anywhere and earn their living primarily with the help of digital technologies. Most of them work in IT, marketing or as designers, and many also make a living from writing about their travels. Their numbers have increased significantly in recent years. No wonder - after all, it is the lifelong dream of many.