ÖVP-Dörfel wants to suspend asylum procedures for Syrians

"Nobody knows what will happen in Syria"

Green human rights spokesperson Ines Vukajlović sharply criticizes Dörfel's statements: "Assad has only been gone for a day. There has been a change of power in Syria and many Syrians are happy that his rule is finally over. But nobody knows at the moment what will happen next. Even so, State Councillor Dörfel can't wait to get the Syrians out of the country. As soon as the gunfire in Damascus has died down, the situation is apparently stable enough for him to have the asylum status of the Syrians reassessed. Anyone who calls for deportations instead of talking about reconstruction, democratic government formation, the protection of minorities and women's rights lacks any political vision.