Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Reassessing the situation"

ÖVP-Dörfel wants to suspend asylum procedures for Syrians

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 13:22

7300 Syrian citizens are currently pending asylum procedures in Austria. According to Integration Councillor Christian Dörfel, these people have little prospect of protection in Austria. The situation in Syria must be reassessed and, if necessary, deported.

0 Kommentare

In Upper Austria, there are 1379 people from Syria who are currently in an ongoing asylum procedure and are receiving basic welfare benefits, reports the office of Integration Councillor Christian Dörfel. The ÖVP politician says: "The new situation in Syria with the fall of the government there will also have an impact on Syrians in Upper Austria who have been granted asylum. After all, asylum is temporary protection, so a new situation in the country of origin also requires a reassessment of asylum status."

And further: "The immigration authorities must now determine whether the new situation in Syria changes the recognized reason for flight. If the reason for fleeing no longer applies, the asylum decision must be revoked and those affected must leave the country immediately," says the state councillor.

The Green human rights spokesperson Ines Vukajlović (Bild: Zoe Goldstein)
The Green human rights spokesperson Ines Vukajlović
(Bild: Zoe Goldstein)

"Nobody knows what will happen in Syria"
 Green human rights spokesperson Ines Vukajlović sharply criticizes Dörfel's statements: "Assad has only been gone for a day. There has been a change of power in Syria and many Syrians are happy that his rule is finally over. But nobody knows at the moment what will happen next. Even so, State Councillor Dörfel can't wait to get the Syrians out of the country. As soon as the gunfire in Damascus has died down, the situation is apparently stable enough for him to have the asylum status of the Syrians reassessed. Anyone who calls for deportations instead of talking about reconstruction, democratic government formation, the protection of minorities and women's rights lacks any political vision.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf