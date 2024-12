Why you shouldn’t take your cell phone to the toilet

For 42 percent of Austrians, it's part of going to the porcelain throne: the cell phone. According to a YouGov survey published at the end of April on behalf of the online retailer Galaxus, younger people and men in particular use it to pass the time - above all by consuming social media (67 percent) or messages (40 percent), chatting (37 percent), reading and writing e-mails (33 percent) or playing mobile games (30 percent). But there are good reasons to leave the cell phone out of the really important and urgent business of the day.