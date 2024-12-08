Volunteering is enormously important
“As an Austrian, you have a certain responsibility”
On the occasion of Volunteer Day, the "Krone" spoke to Gmunden's long-term functionary Harald Stelzer, who is already volunteering with the Swans for the 41st season this year. Even if it is becoming more and more challenging, the 67-year-old has little use for demands on politicians.
On Thursday, International Volunteer Day, Sport Austria President Hans Niessl called on the next federal government to show the approximately 570,000 volunteers in organized sport the appreciation they deserve. The "Krone" is already doing this today - and highlights Harald Stelzer, a true veteran of Basketball Gmunden, as a representative. However, the now 67-year-old, who is already in his 41st (!) year as an honorary official this year, has little use for demands such as those made by Niessl.
"Makes our country what it is"
"You have to create the recognition yourself anyway. Voluntary work is anchored in our society, as an Austrian citizen you have a certain responsibility. That's exactly what makes our country worth living in," says Stelzer plainly. But he is not just a man of words, because on Sunday, when his Swans want to extend their home series against Eisenstadt, he will also be there with enthusiasm, even helping with set-up and dismantling.
Personal network
"It's just part of the job," says the current head of finance, who emphasizes that "of course you have to have a bird" to invest so much time in a club. "But I don't want to miss a second of it, not even the bad times," says Stelzer, "you can simply be happy to have such a network. I've also made friends that I wouldn't have otherwise." How long does he want to continue? "As long as my health allows!"
