“As an Austrian, you have a certain responsibility”

Personal network

"It's just part of the job," says the current head of finance, who emphasizes that "of course you have to have a bird" to invest so much time in a club. "But I don't want to miss a second of it, not even the bad times," says Stelzer, "you can simply be happy to have such a network. I've also made friends that I wouldn't have otherwise." How long does he want to continue? "As long as my health allows!"