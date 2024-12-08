Many rumors
Is Syria’s dictator Assad already dead?
The reign of Syria's dictator Bashar al-Assad has come to an end. The Islamists marched into Damascus on Sunday and seized power. Many people cheered after the fall of the former ruler. Assad is said to have died in a plane crash.
According to the Reuters news agency, his plane must have left Damascus airport before it disappeared from the radar. The plane is said to have headed for an unknown destination beforehand.
According to rumors, the plane - a private Embraer Legacy 600 jet - was shot down. Rumors are now circulating that Assad boarded an Ilyushin Il-76 military aircraft, which is said to have been shot down 40 minutes after take-off.
According to the flight data, the cargo plane took off from Damascus at 4.59 a.m. local time (1.59 a.m. UTC). It can only be assumed that Assad was on his way to his family. His wife Asma and their three children had already fled to Russia a few days ago.
According to flight data (see pictures above), the plane suddenly lost altitude and speed after about 40 minutes of flight and changed course towards the Syrian city of Homs. At 5.29 am (local time), the plane disappeared from the radar.
Images of the suspected crash are not yet available. It is also unclear whether Assad was even on board the plane and whether there are any survivors.
Pictures of former ruler Assad with the great and powerful of this world:
Reuters refers to two Syrian sources announcing the dictator's death.
