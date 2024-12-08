Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Many rumors

Is Syria’s dictator Assad already dead?

Nachrichten
08.12.2024 10:30

The reign of Syria's dictator Bashar al-Assad has come to an end. The Islamists marched into Damascus on Sunday and seized power. Many people cheered after the fall of the former ruler. Assad is said to have died in a plane crash. 

0 Kommentare

According to the Reuters news agency, his plane must have left Damascus airport before it disappeared from the radar. The plane is said to have headed for an unknown destination beforehand.

According to rumors, the plane - a private Embraer Legacy 600 jet - was shot down. Rumors are now circulating that Assad boarded an Ilyushin Il-76 military aircraft, which is said to have been shot down 40 minutes after take-off.

According to the flight data, the cargo plane took off from Damascus at 4.59 a.m. local time (1.59 a.m. UTC). It can only be assumed that Assad was on his way to his family. His wife Asma and their three children had already fled to Russia a few days ago.

(Bild: flightradar.com)
(Bild: flightradar.com)
(Bild: flightradar.com)
(Bild: flightradar.com)

According to flight data (see pictures above), the plane suddenly lost altitude and speed after about 40 minutes of flight and changed course towards the Syrian city of Homs. At 5.29 am (local time), the plane disappeared from the radar.

Images of the suspected crash are not yet available. It is also unclear whether Assad was even on board the plane and whether there are any survivors.

Pictures of former ruler Assad with the great and powerful of this world:

Assad with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2011 (Bild: AFP)
Assad with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2011
(Bild: AFP)
Assad with Nicolas Sarkozy 2008 (Bild: AFP)
Assad with Nicolas Sarkozy 2008
(Bild: AFP)
Assad with Jacques Chirac 2002 (Bild: AFP )
Assad with Jacques Chirac 2002
(Bild: AFP )
Assad with Putin (Bild: AP)
Assad with Putin
(Bild: AP)
Assad 2023 with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Bild: AP)
Assad 2023 with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman
(Bild: AP)
Assad with Iran's Ebrahim Raisi 2023 (Bild: AP)
Assad with Iran's Ebrahim Raisi 2023
(Bild: AP)
Assad with Pope John Paul II (Bild: AP2001)
Assad with Pope John Paul II
(Bild: AP2001)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP2004)
(Bild: AP2004)
(Bild: AP2000)
(Bild: AP2000)
(Bild: AFP )
(Bild: AFP )

Reuters refers to two Syrian sources announcing the dictator's death.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf