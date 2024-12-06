First blue-red majority in black heartland

Majority against the ÖVP in Lower Austria for the first time

"For the first time, there is an FPÖ-SPÖ majority - not only in the state government, but also in the state parliament - or rather a majority against the ÖVP. Of course, these are warning signals that the entire Lower Austrian People's Party should now take into account in its deliberations," opinion researcher and political insider Christoph Haselmayer emphasizes to the "Krone" newspaper.