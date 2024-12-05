Duel of the comeback ladies: Ortlieb challenges Vonn

"Michelle only really started her speed training here after her cartilage operation," explains the 44-year-old from Bregenzerwald. "She's still lacking a bit of consistency at the moment." Alster is positively surprised by Magdalena Egger: "Compared to last year, when she was also in Copper, she has made a big step forward - especially in the downhill." Ariane Rädler struggled in the flatter sections at the beginning, "but that got better and better and we can see from the split times that she is also doing quite well," says the coach.