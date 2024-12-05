Showdown in Copper
Duel of the comeback ladies: Ortlieb challenges Vonn
The world's best speed ladies don't start their World Cup season until December 14 and 15 with a downhill and a super-G in Beaver Creek. Nevertheless, ski fans can already look forward to a real highlight this weekend: Copper Mountain will see the race comeback of two speed queens.
"Winterwonderland Copper Mountain," posted Ländle speed girl Michelle Niederwieser on Instagram shortly after arriving in the US state of Colorado. Indeed, the ÖSV ladies found deep winter conditions since their arrival on November 25th. While it snowed in the first few days, Copper shone with bright sunshine at the end. "We were able to train for four days in a row," reveals ÖSV group coach Christoph Alster, who is thoroughly satisfied with his protégés' performances.
"Michelle only really started her speed training here after her cartilage operation," explains the 44-year-old from Bregenzerwald. "She's still lacking a bit of consistency at the moment." Alster is positively surprised by Magdalena Egger: "Compared to last year, when she was also in Copper, she has made a big step forward - especially in the downhill." Ariane Rädler struggled in the flatter sections at the beginning, "but that got better and better and we can see from the split times that she is also doing quite well," says the coach.
Ortlieb did the full program
And how is Nina Ortlieb doing after breaking her tibia and fibula a year ago? "She's mostly pain-free, although after four training days in a row she's already feeling a bit of pain," reports Alster. "But the pain doesn't hinder her. Nina has done the full training and is already making good progress on the downhill on this course - which is not particularly steep."
First race 365 days after the crash
Incidentally, the 28-year-old from Lech will make her race comeback on Saturday - exactly 365 days after her fateful fall in St. Moritz. "We'll be competing together in the FIS downhill races here in Copper, just to have a race number on again and gain race practice," says Alster.
This will be a duel of comebackers in Colorado, as US superstar Lindsey Vonn will also be competing in the races to secure the points she needs for her return to the World Cup.
